Svitla Systems Announces Its Membership to the AWS Partner Network (APN)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2018 --The AWS Partner Network is a global partner program for AWS that provides valuable business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support to help partners build successful AWS-based solutions. The APN program has two partner types: Consulting or Technology. APN Consulting Partners, such as Svitla Systems, are professional service firms that help clients design, architect, migrate, or build new applications on AWS.



By joining the growing ecosystem of APN with Standard Consulting Partner status, Svitla Systems furthers its strategy to help customers build a successful cloud business. By collaborating with the industry's leader, Svitla is able to support customers who are migrating to AWS, building software solutions on AWS or require consulting services about AWS. Additionally, Svitla can help companies of all sizes shorten customer sales cycles, offer global solutions, and build innovative solutions and services that meet the client's needs, all on top of a cost-effective and scalable AWS platform.



"APN Membership provides access to additional training opportunities that Svitla can use to expand our capabilities with AWS and solve even more varied and complex problems for our customers." - says Mike Sweetman, Solution Architect, Svitla Systems.



Svitla Systems is no stranger to AWS projects, as it has successfully engaged in several opportunities that were AWS-driven, and with the APN membership, they intend to enrich their AWS strategy. Many clients have already benefited from Svitla's expertise in AWS.



"Being in the sports media business, our infrastructure must be able to handle some serious spikes in demand on and around game days. Svitla was essential in helping us determine the right architecture, migrate us to AWS - on time and budget with only minimal hours of anticipated downtime. Well done Svitla!" - Shawn Canter, Board Member, Guru Fantasy Reports.



About Svitla Systems

Established in 2003 and with its main office in Corte Madera, California, Svitla Systems is a proven custom software development and testing provider. Svitla's global operations are built on lasting relationships with some of the world's most prestigious companies. Svitla's wide range of services spans from web and mobile development, design, system support and testing, Big Data architecture design, Internet of Things product deployment, Consulting and much more.



Delivering top-notch quality is a key ingredient of Svitla Systems' success and it recently joined ranks as an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. This certification validates that Svitla's structure, responsibilities, and procedures are in place to deliver outstanding quality management and services.