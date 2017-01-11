Svitla Systems Announces Systems Integrator Partnership with Amplience

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2017 --Svitla Systems, a leading software outsourcing company and Amplience the Big Content Cloud provider for retailers, today announced that it has been named an Amplience systems integrator partner for implementations onto the Amplience Big Content Cloud. Svitla Systems and Amplience will work together to create innovative solutions to expand the capabilities of the Amplience platform and help retailers manage and utilise their digital assets.



The Amplience Big Content Cloud offers a complete platform for digital content and media production. After several years of collaboration, Svitla has joined Amplience's network of preferred partners to provide solutions that solve complex content and asset management problems for marketing and ecommerce teams.



"Our partnership with Amplience is very important for us," said Andriy Galych, Managing Director of Svitla Systems. "The market for ecommerce software is one of the top priorities for our company, and by working with Amplience, we can help the business meet customers' needs for allocating and managing high-quality visual content."



James Brooke, CEO and Founder of Amplience, said, "As consumers demand more from their online shopping, we are always looking for new ways to help our customers deliver rich, engaging content. High quality customer experience is an essential part of this methodology and we aim to provide an intuitive, responsive and personalised service. I am very pleased to welcome Svitla Systems – yet another addition to our growing ecosystem of partners – with whom we shall continue to collaborate and expand our offering, meet customer demands and augment the Amplience Big Content Cloud."



Further collaboration between Amplience and Svitla Systems will bring customers an all-encompassing repertoire of web and mobile solutions development, software and content management, integration with existing client services, and further product support and enhancements.



About Svitla Systems

Founded in 2003, Svitla Systems is a leading software outsourcing company, headquartered in San Francisco, California, with sales and development offices throughout the US and Europe (Ukraine, Montenegro, and Germany), and now Mexico. Svitla has built its global operations on lasting partnerships with some of the world's renowned companies by providing the finest technical talent. Svitla Systems' customers include large corporations, leading young companies in Silicon Valley, and large educational institutions. Svitla Systems provides a wide range of services - from web and mobile development, design, systems support and testing to Big Data architecture designs and Internet of Things product deployments.



For more information, please visit http://www.svitla.com.



About Amplience

The Amplience Big Content Cloud delivers rich content production, analytics and publishing capabilities API first, on a single multi-tenanted cloud platform that is backed by unparalleled 99.99% uptime SLAs. Working with an experienced Customer Success and Solutions team and detailed Big Content Index benchmarking enables more than 200 of the world's leading brands, including Mulberry, New Look and Shop Direct, to realise measurable content performance improvement.



For more information, please visit http://www.amplience.com.