Svitla Systems Attorney Speaks at GaymerX in Silicon Valley

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2016 --Svitla Systems, Inc., a San Francisco-based provider of software developmental solutions, is pleased to announce that Christian Martinez, its General Counsel, was invited to participate on a panel alongside members of two elite global law firms about legal issues surrounding game development at the fourth annual GaymerX conference at the Santa Clara Convention Center & Hyatt in Santa Clara, California.



The panelists discussed new legal issues surrounding the Internet of Things, PokémonGo, privacy law, right of publicity, Big Data, and how software companies can protect their intellectual property and mitigate risks.



GaymerX states that it is intended to make "the gaming world safer and more inclusive to marginalized people, especially those in the gender and sexuality spectrum" and has become an international event with multiple venues and numerous sponsors such as Intel Corporation, Blizzard Entertainment, and Harmonix.



Mr. Martinez, a graduate of U.C. Berkeley Law School and frequent speaker in Silicon Valley and San Francisco on technology law, joined Svitla Systems to support its ongoing global operations as it continues to grow, highlighted by its recent expansion to Guadalajara, Mexico. "I am very pleased to be a part of a company that provides its clients with great technology solutions while also supporting equal opportunity and diversity." Martinez added. "I am proud that Svitla Systems values a respectful and inclusive work environment."



About Svitla Systems

Founded in 2003, Svitla Systems is a leading software outsourcing company, headquartered in San Francisco, California, with sales and development offices throughout the US and Europe (Ukraine, Montenegro, and Germany), and now Mexico. Svitla has built its global operations on lasting partnerships with some of the world's renowned companies by providing the finest technical talent. Svitla Systems' customers include large corporations, leading young companies in Silicon Valley, and large educational institutions. Svitla Systems provides a wide range of services - from web and mobile development, design, systems support and testing to Big Data architecture designs and Internet of Things product deployments.



For more information, please visit http://www.svitla.com.