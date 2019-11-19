Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2019 --At the helm of Svitla Systems for over 16 years, Nataliya Anon is an entrepreneur at heart - she is bright, driven, and an innovative leader who has navigated Svitla's road to success. She has made her vision for high-quality, on-time, and on-budget software development services a reality and her signature approach for every client relationship. Her entrepreneurship comes to life with each step she takes to expertly guide Svitla with growth, innovation, and diversity in mind.



The Stevie® Awards are judged on a yearly basis by over 200 of the world's most recognized executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators. Winning in any of the prestigious categories she was nominated in is a major and powerful way of cementing Nataliya's deep commitment to advancing women in the workplace. These two female-led categories are two of the most coveted Stevie Awards, and it is with great pride that Nataliya has won her spot among esteemed colleagues who are equally inspiring and true visionaries in their own right.



"I am pleased and tremendously honored to be considered among such intelligent, strong female executives who are all making a difference in how women are viewed in the workplace. More than a recognition to me, these award nominations are a win for every individual that makes up the fabric of what Svitla embodies. On a personal note, these nominations are a meaningful milestone that fuels my passion to do better each day" - Nataliya Anon.



***

About Nataliya and Svitla Systems



Nataliya Anon is the US entrepreneur who founded Svitla Systems 16 years ago and, to this day, oversees all operational aspects of the company as its CEO. At the helm of Svitla, she continuously works towards transformation, along with developing fresh and compelling ways of delivering the best results. She holds a Master's degree from the University of Kansas and an MBA from Stanford University.



Established in 2003 and with its main office in California, Svitla Systems is a proven custom software development and testing provider with over 500 employees on board and 12 offices across the world. Svitla's global operations are built on lasting relationships with some of the world's most prestigious companies. Svitla's wide range of services includes web and mobile development, design, system support, and testing, Big Data architecture design, Internet of Things product deployment, consulting, and much more. Learn more on https://svitla.com/.



About the Stevie® Awards

Known as the world's premier business awards, the Stevie® Awards include seven programs, each with its unique focus, list of categories, and schedule. These programs include the American Business Awards, the International Business Awards, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. With over 12,000 entries each year across 70 nations, the Stevie Awards are positioned as a best-in-class organization that honors organizations of all shapes and sizes. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://stevieawards.com/.