San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2018 --Svitla Systems is proud to announce that its very own CEO and Founder, Nataliya Anon, has been awarded the prestigious GOLD honor in the Female CEO of the Year category. This milestone is pivotal in the company's advocacy of promoting women in the high-tech industry. Svitla Systems is a proud member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) since 2013. Receiving this award further underscores Svitla's commitment to the advancement of women in high-tech.



At Svitla Systems, this recognition fuels the constant endeavor for innovation and equal opportunity at a time when diversity has proven to be instrumental for the success of any enterprise.



The CEO World Awards® is a coveted, annual recognition program that is part of the Silicon Valley United States (SVUS) Awards. This program is tasked with honoring CEOs and companies of all types and sizes in a variety of categories such as leadership, innovation, organizational performance, CEO excellence studies, new products and services, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Over 80 judges from a comprehensive industry spectrum voiced their scores to award the 2018 winners. Winners will be honored in San Francisco on Monday, July 30th, 2018 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Award Ceremony Dinner, attended by finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers.



Nataliya Anon is the Founder and CEO of Svitla Systems, with over 15 years of experience under her belt as the company's leader. With a Master's degree from the University of Kansas and an MBA from Stanford University, Nataliya started Svitla Systems with the goal of providing high-quality, on-time and on-budget software development services for companies worldwide.



Throughout the company's lifespan, Nataliya has seen it grow from a core team of like-minded and driven individuals to a talent-oriented company of 500+ people with over 13 sales and development offices in the US, Mexico, and Europe.



The Female CEO of the Year award is a homage to Nataliya's perseverance and hard work throughout her professional journey. It is also a bright spark for her motivation to continue to lead the company with integrity, strength, charisma, and talent.



"It is a tremendous honor to be named one of the winners in the Female CEO of the Year category by the CEO World Awards®, and to share this award with such a talented and esteemed group of colleagues is proof of the many wonderful opportunities the future holds," said Svitla Systems' Nataliya Anon. "This award is a testament to Svitla's commitment to lead and innovate with high-quality management and outstanding services."



Delivering top-notch quality is a key ingredient of Svitla Systems' success and holds true as it recently joined ranks as an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. This certification validates that Svitla's structure, responsibilities, and procedures are in place to deliver outstanding quality management and services.



About Svitla Systems

Established in 2003 and with its main office in Corte Madera, California, Svitla Systems is a proven custom software development and testing provider. Svitla's global operations are built on lasting relationships with some of the world's most prestigious companies. Svitla's wide range of services spans from web and mobile development, design, system support and testing, Big Data architecture design, Internet of Things product deployment, and much more.



Details: https://svitla.com/