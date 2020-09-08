Svitla Systems' CEO, Nataliya Anon, Wins GOLD in CEO World Awards 2020

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2020 --Previously Nataliya was the prestigious GOLD honor as a Female CEO of the Year (2018). This is a pivotal milestone for Svitla Systems, as a respected member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) since 2013.



The 2020 application demonstrated the high performance of the company and the great impact Nataliya makes on its growth. Under her leadership, Svitla Systems has become a thriving custom software development and testing provider in the industry, employing over 600 and operating 10 offices in the US, Mexico, Germany, Poland, and Ukraine.



Also, just recently, Svitla Systems debuted on the Inc. 5000 national list of fast-growing private companies, the business magazine's main ranking metric. Svitla also received another accolade for its rapid rise, making the Women Presidents' Organization 13th annual 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/-Led Companies list.



Nataliya Anon, President and CEO of Svitla Systems, has over 17 years of experience under her belt as the company's leader. With a Master's degree from the University of Kansas and an MBA from Stanford University, Nataliya started Svitla Systems with the goal of providing high-quality, on-time, and on-budget software development services for companies worldwide. Throughout the company's lifespan, Nataliya has seen it grow from a core team of like-minded and driven individuals to a talent-oriented company of 600+ people with 10 offices throughout the US, Mexico, and Europe.



For more information visit svitla.com/about/ceo.



About CEO World Awards

CEO World Awards is an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, Centraland South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program based in Silicon Valley in the United States of America. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Learn more at https://ceoworldawards.com.