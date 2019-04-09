Svitla Systems Earned the Service Organization Control 2 Certification

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2019 --Svitla Systems is pleased to announce its acknowledgment as a Service Organization Control (SOC) 2® certified company. The SOC 2® certification is an auditing procedure issued by outside auditors who assess the extent to which vendors comply with the overall practices of securing data, protecting client privacy, and protecting the interests of an organization.



The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), which is the largest member association that represents accountants and their profession, developed the SOC 2® certification to attest that participating vendors comply with one or more of the five trust service principles based on the systems and processes in place. The five trust service principles are security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.



By being certified as a SOC 2® compliant company, Svitla Systems affirms its commitment to best practices to ensure data and processes are secure, protected, and confidential. The SOC 2 type certification addresses whether an organization's system is designed and presented in accordance with stringent controls providing assurance that the Svitla's service commitments and system requirements are achieved based on the applicable trust service criteria.



Svitla Systems, through the effective placement of detailed policies, procedures, and practices, demonstrates compliance of the SOC-2 requirements. "As our commitment and strategy for a secure and conscious environment for the protection of client data and processes, we are thrilled to declare that our compliance of the SOC 2 certification represents a positive reinforcement that adds value to the service offering we deliver to our clients," said Svitla Systems CEO, Nataliya Anon.



Svitla Systems is devoted to the adherence and ratification of the necessary security standards to continue to provide the highest quality solutions and safest, most secure IT services for the sensitive data of its clients. Our security values are further reflected by the SOC 2® certification, which diligently conveys our engagement to safeguarding our processes and controls.



About Svitla Systems

Svitla Systems is a proven custom software development company and testing provider headquartered in Corte Madera, California, with sales and development offices throughout the US, Mexico and Europe (Ukraine, Poland, Germany, and Montenegro). Svitla's global operations are built on lasting relationships with some of the world's most prestigious companies. Svitla's wide range of services spans from web and mobile development, design, system support and testing, Big Data architecture design, Internet of Things product deployment, Consulting and much more. Delivering top-notch quality is a key ingredient of Svitla Systems' success and it recently joined ranks as an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. This certification validates that Svitla's structure, responsibilities, and procedures are in place to deliver outstanding quality management and services. For more information, visit https://svitla.com/.



About AICPA and the SOC 2® certification

Since 1887, the American Institute of CPAs has a history of serving the public interest with over 431,000+ members across 137 countries and territories, representing many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. The SOC 2® certification is an auditing practice and a set of standards designed to help measure how a service organization adheres to trust principles, as attested by independent certified public accountants who determine how a company safeguards data and processes through security policies and procedures that encompass security, availability, confidentiality, processing integrity, and privacy.