Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2019 --Svitla Systems is pleased to announce its recognition as an exceptional outsourcing service provider with its inclusion in The Best of the Global Outsourcing 100 List, which is awarded by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®).



IAOP® generates The Best of the Global Outsourcing 100 (GO100) list to recognize the world's best of the best outsourcing service providers. This list includes categories that are essential references for companies that seek new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. With a global approach, the list includes the full spectrum of outsourcing services, such as information technology, business process outsourcing, and logistics, to name a few.



"IAOP® is pleased to announce the Best of IAOP's Global Outsourcing 100, from billion-dollar companies and the names you know to smaller growing firms making their mark, these lists encapsulate the very best of the best and what it means to be part of such a wonderful, ever-evolving, industry," said IAOP® CEO, Debi Hamill.



With the highly coveted recognition in the GO100 program, Svitla Systems is among IAOP's selection of companies in the Top Customer References - Highest Rating category. This category honors companies that have achieved the highest scores in at least one year, as shown through the value being created at the company's top customers.



"We are extremely happy and honored to be recognized for our outstanding work as an outsourcing service provider. Our spot in The Global Outsourcing 100 list is a testament to the amazing value that our talented employees deliver to our clients. I am proud of this achievement, as it reaffirms the everlasting commitment of Svitla Systems to supply high-quality services and to build strong partnerships with our clients." - said Svitla Systems CEO, Nataliya Anon.



With their sight set on the future, Svitla Systems continues to solidify its engagement and dedication to growing as an outsourcing service provider by advocating excellence, innovation, and valuable partnerships.



About Svitla Systems

Established in 2003 and with its main office in Corte Madera, California, Svitla Systems is a proven custom software development and testing provider. Svitla's global operations are built on lasting relationships with some of the world's most prestigious companies. Svitla's wide range of services spans from web and mobile development, design, system support and testing, Big Data architecture design, Internet of Things product deployment, consulting and much more. For more information, visit https://svitla.com/.



About IAOP®

IAOP® is the global association which brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.iaop.org.