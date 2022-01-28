Svitla Systems Earns the #1 Spot in the Best Place to Code Awards

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2022 --Svitla Systems is delighted to announce that our Mexico division has earned the #1 spot in the Best Place to Code Awards under the Global Consulting category. Svitla Mexico has continuously participated in the ranking for several years, having received 2nd and 3rd places previously, we are especially excited to hit the TOP of the 2022 edition.



Global Consulting is a particularly coveted category as it overlooks the performance and wellbeing of technological outsourcing and system integration companies from all over the world.



The TOP 5 list of companies, with 100+ developers, also includes:



1. Svitla Systems

2. Nova by Reboot

3. Luxoft

4. GFT Group

5. Improving



Mexico's software development market is highly competitive as it draws some of the most forward-thinking and successful tech companies in the world. Being evaluated in league with this exclusive selection of top-tier companies makes us especially proud of this Best in Place to Code recognition and it's a testament to the amazing team in our Mexico offices who are always keen on learning, sharing knowledge, and doing things better each day.



"For the Mexico office to earn the first spot in the Best Place to Code Awards under the Global Consulting category is nothing short of wonderful. It's an especially gratifying recognition because we know the votes are submitted by employees, and we pride ourselves in creating a working environment of continuous growth, innovation, and where employees see their careers reach new heights," said Jorge Valadez, Executive VP of Sales and Operations Latin America at Svitla Systems.



With eyes always set on delivering best-in-class experiences for our clients, partners, and our employees, we join our Mexico colleagues on this happy occasion and congratulate each and everyone for this well-deserved recognition!