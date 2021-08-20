Svitla Systems Enters Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing US Companies

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2021 --Svitla Systems is proud to announce it has been recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list-2021 of fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row. In this prestigious recognition, we are joined by some of the most successful companies in the US across many industries.



"We are beyond honored to be a part of this list, especially after a tumultuous year that certainly reshaped many views and ways of operating worldwide," said Svitla Systems CEO and founder Nataliya Anon, "as part of the IT industry, we are excited for what this recognition holds as it solidifies our long-standing commitment to deliver the highest value for each software development project we participate in."



Acknowledged for a growth rate of 117%, this recognition further strengthens our view of continuing to invest in the growth of our talented professionals and strengthening our partner relationships with our clients. It is through these key ingredients plus data-driven decisions and a unique approach to work/life balance that gives us a competitive edge and has earned us this kind of accomplishment.



Take a look at the interactive list of Inc. 5000 2021 results, which you can sort by year, industry, state, and other criteria, for all the details, company profiles, and other resources. This list will also be featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine.



About Svitla Systems

Established in 2003 and with its main office in Corte Madera, California, Svitla Systems is a value-driven global consulting firm with exceptional expertise in business and information technology. From culture to complex computer systems, we provide support to our clients in a multitude of verticals. Svitla's global operations are built on lasting relationships with some of the world's most prestigious companies like Logitech, Astra Zeneca, Ancestry, Amplience, the Rainmaker Group, Deliveroo, and others. Svitla's wide range of services spans from Web and Mobile development, QA, Big Data architecture design, IoT product deployment, Cloud, and more.



https://svitla.com/



About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



The companies in 2021 Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business, from health and software to media and hospitality, proving that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.



https://www.inc.com