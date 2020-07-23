Svitla Systems Enters the List of 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned Companies

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2020 --The Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) today released the 13th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. Svitla Systems is proud to be acknowledged among other respected winners, selected out of over 650 participants.



The companies on this year's 50 Fastest list span a range of industries, including healthcare, technology, and consulting. From January to December of 2019, the 50 Fastest generated a combined $3.8 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 17,000 people.



All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula, combining percentage and absolute growth. To qualify for the ranking, businesses are required to be privately held, woman-owned or led, and have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 as of 2015 and every subsequent year.



Natalia Anon, CEO and President Svitla Systems: "We are very excited to join such a brilliant team of businesswomen, true leaders, and talented and successful entrepreneurs. Svitla has indeed shown great results. Our gross revenue grew 66% in just two years, from 2017-2019, and our team has crossed the mark of 600 people on board. In such hard times, we thank WPO for providing inspiration to businesses across the globe, and supporting them in their hard work and big dreams".



"At a time when bright spots are few and far between, we are thrilled to celebrate the business accomplishments of these 50 inimitable leaders," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents' Organization.



About Svitla Systems

Established in 2003 and with its main office in Corte Madera, California, Svitla Systems is a proven custom software development and testing provider. Svitla's global operations are built on lasting relationships with some of the world's most prestigious companies. Svitla's wide range of services spans from Web and Mobile development, design, system support and testing, Big Data architecture design, Internet of Things product deployment, consulting, and much more. For more information, visit https://svitla.com/.



ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS' ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The WPO is the premier peer advisory organization connecting women who own multi-million-dollar companies. In monthly meetings across six continents, chapters of 20 women presidents from diverse industries invest time and energy in themselves and their businesses to drive their corporations to the next level. www.womenpresidentsorg.com.