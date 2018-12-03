San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2018 --Svitla Systems has been awarded the honor of being named a Silver winner in the "Most Customer-Friendly Company of the Year" category of the Best in Biz Awards 2018 – the only business awards program that is judged on a yearly basis by independent panels of prominent writers and editors from top-tier publications in North America.



Svitla Systems is a custom software development company and has a spirited and diligent customer strategy and is recognized in the industry for its high standards in customer satisfaction and engagement, with the purpose of solving client issues in effective and efficient ways that ensure successful client experiences.



"The accomplishment of being recognized by the prestigious Best in Biz Awards solidifies our customer strategy and is a testament to the great team of talents and the outstanding work they deliver to satisfy customers in all our product and service offerings," states Svitla Systems CEO, Nataliya Anon. "We are passionate about delivering value to our customers with the highest levels of performance and smart solutions that solve their needs. This award comes to reinforce our enthusiasm about building long-lasting relationships with our customers."



The 8th annual program proved particularly challenging with over 700 entries from public and private companies of all sizes, regions, and industries in the U.S. and Canada. Since 2011, winners in the Best in Biz Awards have been chosen based on independent judging panels composed of the year's most prominent writers and editors from respected newspapers, TV outlets, and business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America.



The 2018 judging panel included writers from the Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Forbes, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, MediaPost, New York Post, New York Times, Ottawa Citizen, and Wired. "Especially when considering technical firms, the term 'customer service' often conjures images of interminable tech support holds," said Jim Gaines of the Knoxville News Sentinel, joining the Best in Biz Awards judging panel for the first time. "But the competitors for the Best in Biz Awards category of 'Most Customer Friendly Company of the Year' fulfill the promise of technology: making our lives more pleasant and our work easier."



About Svitla Systems

Established in 2003 and with its main office in Corte Madera, California, Svitla Systems is a proven custom software development and testing provider. Svitla's global operations are built on lasting relationships with some of the world's most prestigious companies. Svitla's wide range of services spans from web and mobile development, design, system support and testing, Big Data architecture design, Internet of Things product deployment, consulting, and much more.



Delivering top-notch quality is a key ingredient of Svitla Systems' success and it recently joined ranks as an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. This certification validates that Svitla's structure, responsibilities, and procedures are in place to deliver outstanding quality management and services. For more information, visit https://svitla.com/.



About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors selected from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Over the years, Best in Biz Awards judges have ranged from Associated Press to the Wall Street Journal and winners have spanned the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy to local companies and some of the most innovative start-ups. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in 70 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information, visit http://www.bestinbizawards.com.