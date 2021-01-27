Svitla Systems Mexico Is Awarded Best Place to Code for the Third Time

Guadalajara, Mexico -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2021 --With hundreds of company profiles evaluated in Q4 of 2020, we are joined in this coveted top 5 recognition by a select group of organizations that drive growth in Mexico's highly competitive market. This fuels our drive to continue to be better for each of our employees, putting their best interests front and center.



The transparent, reliable, and practical evaluation from Software Guru has stringent criteria that must be met before qualifying to be appraised, and what's best, the confidential evaluations are carried out by employees, further asserting how respected the Best Place to Code® lists are in the industry.



"Being listed as one of the top 5 Best Place to Code® global consulting companies in Mexico is a feat that I celebrate alongside an entire team of hard-working, talented, and passionate individuals who not only bring their A-game every day but who make the journey enjoyable," said Jorge Valadez, Executive VP of Sales and Operations at Svitla Systems Mexico, "I am beyond proud to be a part of an evaluation that is carried out by employees and that celebrates the working and career conditions that companies provide."



After what can only be described as a challenging year for everyone, this recognition certainly puts a smile on our faces.



Kudos, Svitla Systems Mexico!