Svitla Systems Opens New Sales and Development Office in Mexico

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2016 --Svitla Systems, Inc., a San Francisco-based provider of software development and QA services, is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Guadalajara, Mexico.



Jorge Valadez will lead the Guadalajara office as Executive Vice President of Sales and Operations. "Guadalajara is a great location for Svitla and its clients," says Mr. Valadez. "Because Guadalajara is in the Central Time Zone, our North American clients can get in touch with us easily during normal business hours. Also, there are many direct flights from several major US cities, making it easier for our clients to visit us."



Talia Campillo will lead local recruitment process. "Mexico's strong population of IT professionals in the workforce as well as new IT graduates entering the workforce every year will enable us to find the best talent for our clients."



The Guadalajara office serves as Svitla's near-shore sales and project management center, adding to its personnel a whole new candidate pool to its large roster of technology professionals, most of whom are located in Ukraine and are widely-recognized as elite developers.



"Our outsourcing and developmental expertise fits perfectly with the vibrant technology hub in Guadalajara, and we look forward to using our new near-shore capabilities to help our clients thrive," explains Mr. Valadez. Svitla Systems joins other technology companies, such as IBM, Oracle, and Intel, in Guadalajara, which the Washington Post recently brought up as possibly "the next Silicon Valley" due in part to its many world-class universities and the increasing number of available highly-skilled IT professionals.



Nataliya Anon, President and CEO of Svitla Systems, added: "We are very excited about our new location in Mexico. Guadalajara offers endless opportunities to provide a talented pool of candidates and to deliver efficient software solutions seamlessly through our new near-shore location."



About Svitla Systems

Founded in 2003, Svitla Systems is a leading software outsourcing company, headquartered in San Francisco, California, with sales and development offices throughout the US and Europe (Ukraine, Montenegro, Germany), and now Mexico. Svitla has built its global operations on lasting partnerships with some of the world's renowned companies by providing the finest technical talent. Svitla Systems' customers include large corporations, leading young companies in Silicon Valley, and large educational institutions. Svitla Systems provides a wide range of services - from web and mobile development, design, systems support and testing to Big Data architecture designs and Internet of Things product deployments.



For more information, please visit http://www.svitla.com.