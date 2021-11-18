Svitla Systems Opens Software Development Division in Costa Rica

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2021 --Svitla Systems' operational expansion further cements the vision to continue to build and harness tech talent across the globe, investing in new locations and shaping a competitive business environment to build strong relationships and stimulate shared value.



Costa Rica has long become a successful high-tech hub that excels in producing outstanding technical skills in engineering, data science, and other STEM fields. Robust educational system provides access to exceptional, highly-skilled professionals in the IT industry, and a strong economy with a secure social and political landscape adds to many other factors why Svitla Systems is looking to expand its software development services in Costa Rica.



The main benefits of Svitla Systems' new division:



- Costa Rica leads Latin America's growth and potential in technology with over 60 universities that help build professionals needed by global companies.



- Moreover, it's one of the best English-speaking countries.



- A comfortable location that is only a few hours away by plane from the United States and Mexico.



- Ideal for Agile approach as Costa Rica software development community is highly experienced in the methodology.



- Uninterrupted support for all our clients, thanks to our interconnected Svitla divisions across the globe.



- Stable commerce and financial regulations, coupled with high standards for modern services.



As a software development company in Costa Rica, Svitla Systems will provide localized benefits that include medical insurance, paid vacation days, sick leaves, educational support, etc. Also, to its professionals working in Mexico and Europe and interested in relocation Svitla will provide supervised help in terms of information, ticket fares, places to settle in, etc.



We look forward to making our Costa Rican division a success center like the rest of our global operational offices, delivering the highest value and talent to our clients while creating new exciting opportunities for our colleagues.