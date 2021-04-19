Svitla Systems Receives Recognition from the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2021 --Happy to turn this into a habit, as we are beyond thrilled to announce that Svitla Systems was honored with the distinction for excellent Customer References by the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 List, an annual award program by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®).



For the fourth year in a row, the 2021 edition of this list awarded Svitla Systems one valuable distinction for Customer References.



What makes this recognition extra special is that this annual listing only considers the best outsourcing service providers across varied industries, including seasoned leaders and rising stars alike, as well as providers and advisors, all in one master list.



Our clients' positive feedback continues to be our greatest spark that fuels our commitment to be better and do better, especially as over 90% of our clients are repeat clients who continue to trust and benefit from our service offerings, specifically designed to meet their unique needs.



All in all, this list is about recognizing the best outsourcing service providers, and it's an honor for us to be considered amongst such highly esteemed companies.



About Svitla Systems

Established in 2003 and with its main office in Corte Madera, California, Svitla Systems is a proven custom software development and testing provider. Svitla's global operations are built on lasting relationships with some of the world's most prestigious companies. Svitla's wide range of services spans from Web and Mobile development, design, system support and testing, Big Data architecture design, Internet of Things product deployment, consulting, and much more. For more information, visit https://svitla.com/.



About IAOP®

IAOP® is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org.