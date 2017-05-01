Svitla Systems Recognized as Top Company for Customer References by IAOP

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2017 --Svitla Systems is proud to receive a special distinction from IAOP® as a Top Company for Customer References.



As the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, IAOP annually produces lists that are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the outsourcing industry. These lists are based on the applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.



Svitla Systems has been included in the Distinguishing List of Top Companies for Customer References based on the perfect score that the company received from IAOP in the "Customer References" judging category by demonstrating the value that the company has been creating for its customers.



Nataliya Anon, the CEO of Svitla Systems, stated "We are very proud to receive this distinction as we always strive to produce the best results for our customers and build long-lasting partnerships by putting our customers first. It's great that the hard work of our team and considerable value that we produce for our customers have been recognized and rewarded by such an influential organization as IAOP."



"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are proud to recognize Svitla Systems for being among the highest rated companies in customer references."



About Svitla Systems

Founded in 2003, Svitla Systems is a proven software development and testing provider, headquartered in San Francisco, California, with sales and development offices throughout the US and Europe (Ukraine, Montenegro, and Germany), and now Mexico. Svitla has built its global operations on lasting partnerships with some of the world's renowned companies by providing the finest technical talent. Svitla Systems' customers include large corporations, leading young companies in Silicon Valley, and large educational institutions. Svitla Systems provides a wide range of services - from web and mobile development, design, systems support and testing to Big Data architecture designs and Internet of Things product deployments.



About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed.



