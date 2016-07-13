Svitla Systems' Ruby Conference 2016 Sets Another Record

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2016 --The fourth Svitla Ruby Conference (a.k.a RubyC) took place in Kyiv in June. Organized by Svitla Systems, RubyC once again proved to be one of the biggest events in Ukraine devoted to Ruby, Ruby on Rails, and related technologies, having gathered almost 400 developers from all over Europe.



For the first time, the Svitla Ruby Conference became a truly international event, with the English language being the only language of the conference. The conference was included in the Top 10 International Ruby events. Ruby developers flew in from all over Europe (Italy, Germany, Serbia, Slovenia, Russia, Poland, Belarus) to attend RubyC. Elena Rakita, a participant of RubyC, shared her thoughts: "This year RubyC was held in Kyiv Hotel "Rus" and was much bigger than last year. This time the conference was held entirely in English. So Kyiv hosted a truly international event, and it is just so cool. This was an awesome weekend, thank you all!"



In two days, thirteen speakers presented at the conference. They gave insightful speeches, outlining the hottest topics and latest trends in Ruby. Svitla Systems' top priority when organizing the conference is to have speakers from many corners of the world. This year speakers from the UK, USA, Poland, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and Ukraine shared their expertise in Ruby with the audience.



Videos of all presentations can be found on Svitla Systems' website www.svitla.com and can be viewed for free.



Nataliya Anon, President and CEO of Svitla Systems, said: "We are very excited that our RubyC conference was such a major success this year. When we created RubyC, our aim was to offer an open and convenient platform, where people could discuss all Ruby topics in a welcoming atmosphere. In several years, we grew from a small meetup to a truly international event with four hundred attendees and speakers from many countries. We received very positive feedback from the attendees, and we already look forward to organizing the next year's conference. We also want to thank the conference sponsors N-iX, DataArt, and Global Logic for their support."



Svitla Ruby Conference (a.k.a RubyC) is a major Ukrainian event devoted to Ruby, Ruby on Rails, and related technologies. Join us next year and meet hundreds of Ruby experts and enthusiasts from all over the world, discuss all Ruby news, and spend a beautiful summer weekend in Kyiv.



For more information, please visit http://rubyc.eu/



