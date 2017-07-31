Svitla Systems' RubyC Conference Celebrates 5 Groovy Years

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2017 --Svitla Systems' RubyC conference is celebrating its 5th birthday this year. Organized by Svitla Systems, the conference traditionally gathers Ruby enthusiasts in Kyiv in June. This year was no different, and the conference brought together hundreds of people from all around the globe. As usual, the conference included two days of lectures and presentations, which covered the hottest Ruby topics. The participants also had ample opportunities to communicate with each other in informal discussions. The festive RubyC 2017 conference ended with a groovy party to salute the 5th year of the gathering of the international Ruby community.



This year, the RubyC conference was moved to a special venue – the Bel Etage Concert Hall - which was very spacious and had the biggest screen in the history of the RubyC conference. The participants had an opportunity to choose either the ground floor or the balcony for seating, to taste exclusive dishes at the L'étage restaurant, and to enjoy all the benefits of the concert hall sound system. The venue might now become a new home for the RubyC conference for next years.



There were 13 honorable speakers this year, who took the stage and covered topics that the Ruby community was interested in. The topics covered a new look at rom-rb; Crystal (a Ruby-like programming language); Problems you'll face in the microservice word: configuration, authentication; Ruby 4.0: To Infinity and Beyond; React integration into existing Rails applications; Tackling complex architecture in Ruby; Ruby native extensions and what's wrong with them; Optimizing SQL Queries; Learning Elixir: gotchas and pitfalls; and others. All presentations are uploaded on Svitla's official YouTube channel.



Nataliya Anon, President and CEO of Svitla Systems, said: "We are very proud to celebrate a 5-year anniversary of the RubyC conference. Our conference was attended by more than 360 people, and the RubyC community continues to grow each year. We would like to thank our partners, who helped us put together this wonderful event - the Media Partners, the Golden Sponsor – MLSdev, and the Ruby Sponsors - GlobalLogic and TopTal."



Svitla Ruby Conference (a.k.a RubyC) is a major Ukrainian event devoted to Ruby, Ruby on Rails, and related technologies. Join us next year and meet hundreds of Ruby experts and enthusiasts from all over the world, discuss all Ruby news, and spend a beautiful summer weekend in Kyiv.



