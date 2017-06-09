SW Innovative Holdings Are in Negotiation with TROPTIONS Corp. for Landline Purchase Value $1 Million

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2017 --SW Innovative Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") d.b.a. Everybody's Phone Company, Inc., a provider of landline prepaid telephone services, are in negotiations with TROPTIONS Corporation for the purchase of 15,000 1st month LandLine In??nt?v? Packages.



Overall, local and long distance calls are cheaper. Security systems required by landlines are more difficult to hack than mobile phones. Not to mention that if you dial 9-1-1 from a landline phone, the emergency res-ponders can pinpoint your exact location unlike a mobile phone.



The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes, expects, potential, plans, suggests, may, should, could, intends," or similar expressions.



Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward- looking statements are made.



Contact: landlinewanted@gmail.com or http://everybodysphonecompany.com/



About Everybody's Phone Company

Everybody's Phone Company is a new alternative to the large telecom providers that have dominated the local telephone service market.