Swallowtail Print Produces Printing with High-Tech Printers in London

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2013 --Swallowtail Print uses high-tech printers in London for producing lithographic and digital prints of products. The items include stationary, flyers, newsletters, brochures and much more. What is the difference between litho and digital printing services? Litho printers etch the image and content, whereas, digital reproduces the print on the material.



When it is difficult to choose the right print for the job, a Swallowtail’s advisor will help by showing examples of both type of prints. The litho process with printers in London takes longer to process if there is a large volume of products to print. Companies are able to save when ordering bulk copies. Digital printing takes less time to process because the ink dries faster allowing customers to receive services sooner.



The high-performance printers in London produce images with sharpness that’s clear. The first thing to observe in prints is the standard of resolution and clarity of content. The print equipment used for litho printing is cost-efficient in high quantities. It is best to plan and schedule to ensure there is enough time to meet deadlines.



A spokesperson said, “Swallowtail Print uses the latest equipment for printing all kinds of products for short and long-term jobs. It produces excellent print resolution and formatting for litho and digital printing.



About Swallowtail Print

Swallowtail Print is a company in Norwich and provider of printing services, including print management and promotional items. The company began building its reputation in the 1800’s and now its one of the top printing companies in the U.K. Contact Swallowtail Print online to learn more about the services and to schedule an appointment. Call anytime at 01603 868 862.