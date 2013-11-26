Swallowtail Print Publishes Client Testimonials Online

Norwich, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/26/2013 --Specialist printing company Swallowtail Print has published a range of client testimonials online to provide potential clients with an idea of the quality and levels of service to expect when using its services. Those looking for London printing services can benefit from access to a wide variety of services from Swallowtail Print including brochure printing, leaflet printing, and stationery printing.



The testimonials that have been published by Swallowtail print relate to a range of its service such as its brochure printing services. The testimonials have been submitted by a variety of clients, including East Anglian Air Ambulance, Moneyfacts, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, and First Class Schools amongst others.



The comprehensive testimonials demonstrate how satisfied clients have been with the services provided by Swallowtail. They also provide an insight and valuable peace of mind to those who may be considering using the services of the company for the first time, as they can see the levels of service and quality that past and existing clients have received.



A representative from Swallowtail Print said: "Out range of testimonials from valued clients demonstrate just how satisfied our customers have been with the service and quality they have received from us. We hope that this will enable new customers to enjoy greater peace of mind and make it easier for them to decide that our service it right for their needs. We offer a full suite of printing services and pride ourselves on timely delivery and competitive pricing as well as excellent quality and service."



Those requiring printing services can view details of the full range of printing services that are available from Swallowtail Press via the website. In addition to brochures and leaflets, the company also deals in the printing of products such as business cards, catalogues, flyers, folders, promotional products, posters, and greetings cards.



For more information on Swallowtail Print, please visit the website or contact by telephone on 01603 868862