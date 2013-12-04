Swallowtail Print Unveil New Paper Options for Their Leading Brochure Printing Service

Norwich, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2013 --The new range of paper options replaces a smaller range, and has already seen a great reception from existing clients, who value the increase customisation available for their sales aids and marketing materials.



Swallowtail Print’s brochure printing service now includes choices of matte, coated, glossy and satin choices, alongside their traditional offering of plain paper. The new paper options are joined by a wider range of colours and hues, which have now doubled in size.



A spokesman said: “Our new range of brochure printing paper options not only gives our clients an improved colour palette to choose from, the new paper types also offer them a more effective way to showcase themselves to their client.”



“With a choice of finish options, our clients are able alter the effect of their brochure or catalogue front covers to deliver that additional, eye catching ‘wow factor’, giving them the edge over their competitors.”



The new colour options and paper choices are ideal for those firms looking for an improved way to stand out, whether they are looking for brochure printing, folders, catalogues, leaflets, and other types of promotional material. Paper choices including satin and coated finishes have already been used by several of Swallowtail Print’s clients, who have already noticed a great reception from their customers.



The news has also been met with a number of new prestigious client news, rounding off another successful year for Swallowtail Print.



About Swallowtail Print

Swallowtail Print has almost 200 years experience in printing, and following a management buyout in 2000, has invested heavily in the latest printing technology so that their clients always get the best value for money and level of service.



To learn more, call Swallowtail Print on 01606 868862, or visit their website.