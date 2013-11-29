Swallowtail Print Unveils Advanced Lithographic Brochure Printing Service

Norwich, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2013 --Swallowtail Print, Norfolk’s largest printing firm serving London and the East, has today announced a brand new brochure printing service with exclusive benefits for it’s larger customers.



The new service uses an advanced lithographic printing process that delivers impeccable quality at an unrivalled price for high units. Thanks to unmatched discounts available for bulk orders, Swallowtail Print’s new service is the most cost effective in the East of England for large scale printing.



The increased cost effectiveness of the firm’s brochure printing is thanks to the recent installation of a new Heidelberg press, which has allowed the firm to cut their costs on high volume printing, which is passed on to the customer.



A company spokesman said: “The new bulk brochure printing offered by Swallowtail Print is perfect for any medium to large sized business looking to order large volume of print at a cost effective rate. Any of our customers is eligible to use our new cost effective service, which becomes cost effective over digital printing over a specified volume of pages. This means our clients see significant discounts whether they are looking to print both a small number of multi-page brochures, or a substantial number of smaller brochures.”



Swallowtail Print have already received record orders in November for lithographic print service as a result of this new offer.



About Swallowtail Print

Swallowtail Print has close to 200 years experience in the printing industry, and following a management buyout in 2000, has invested heavily in the latest printing technology so that their clients always get the best value for money and level of service.



To learn more, call Swallowtail Print on 01606 868862, or visit their website.