SWCA Heating & Air Conditioning Supply Partners with BizIQ

Summit, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2018 --SWCA Heating & Air Conditioning Supply, a company specializing in custom ductwork fabrication in Utah, announced today it has teamed up with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



In collaborating with BizIQ, SWCA Heating & Air Conditioning Supply will enhance its digital marketing endeavors and connect with entirely new audiences throughout the state of Utah and beyond.



BizIQ uses thorough search engine optimization strategies, which help customers find businesses like SWCA Heating & Air Conditioning Supply more easily when they Google local businesses. In addition, has BizIQ developed a new website for the business and a new content marketing campaign that features a pair of blog posts each month and enhanced digital communications with customers in the area.



The new company website developed by BizIQ prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content focusing on SWCA Heating & Air Conditioning Supply's various ductwork fabrication services. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which customers are able to get in touch with the company and learn more about spiral duct fabrication in Utah.



"We are thrilled to be working with BizIQ to enhance our digital marketing operations," said Brett Calaway, owner of SWCA Heating & Air Conditioning Supply. "It's important for us to use every channel available to us to connect with residential and commercial customers that may benefit from our work. We're excited to have the opportunity to work with experienced digital marketers to boost our online visibility and draw more people to our website."



About SWCA Heating & Air Conditioning Supply

SWCA Heating & Air Conditioning Supply creates custom ductwork in spiral and rectangular shapes for residential and commercial building projects. For more information, visit http://www.swcahvac.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.