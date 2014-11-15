Swedish Born EsQuille Releases Chart Topping Single

Stockholm, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2014 --Starfleet Music has listed Swedish producer EsQuille's recent release on their US Top 50 dance chart. The single, titled, “My Skin On Your Skin,” just recently reached the #1 position, outpacing the likes of Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez. The member-rich site known as Starfleet Music has long held a great deal of sway in the Urban Hip-Hop music genre, and it doubles as a music provider.



The dance pop selection by EsQuille features vocals by SciFi actress Jane Badler. It was released on August 15 and the total play in the extended version is over five minutes.



The song quickly became a club favorite around the world. With electronic dance beats, the hit dance vibe received rave reviews for its melodic rock energy, smooth drops and other aspects.



This year, the artist, who was born in Stockholm, Sweden; signed on with Nordic Tempo. This label is an electronic music label with John Wallin at its helm. One press release described his latest release as a top notch production. However, EsQuille has enjoyed similar success with his other singles.



Will the catchy beat grab your attention? The prominent heavy erotic breathing, half way through the track, surly will!



Stockholm is not only the most populous city in Scandinavia, the city most associated with the Nobel Prize and the capital of Sweden, it's also the birthplace of other house artist legends.



About Esquille

Esquille is a producer and songwriter, he has been active for many years. Some of his old productions include: Dreamland, Jam Planet, Pearl, Belltree, Magic Key, Soda, A Trip in Trance.



http://www.esquille.se/



https://www.facebook.com/DJESQUILLE



http://www.reverbnation.com/esquille