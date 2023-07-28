Swedish Entrepreneur Set to Launch Nutritional Supplements Line, Algine Plus, in United States

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2023 --Algine Plus, a revolutionary dietary supplement line, is set to make its debut in the United States. Developed by Rolf Nilsson, a world champion in military pentathlon and backed by over 25 years of experience in the field, Algine Plus offers a high-quality, 100% natural algae products sourced directly from Greenland and Iceland, among its line of nutritional supplements.



Algine Plus algae tablets are vegan-friendly, sugar-free, and non-GMO, and have gained recognition through their appearance on the TV show "You Are What You Eat" with Anna Skipper.



Algine Plus stands out in the market as one of the most comprehensive and effective nutritional supplements available. In addition to the seaweed tablets, Active Digest, Colostrum, Collagen Hyaluron, Astaxanthine and Phosphatidylserine will also be entering the American marketplace from the Algine Plus product line.



Mikael Ohlin, the President/CEO of Algine Plus, stated, "Both Rolf and I noticed that people in Iceland and Greenland were remarkably free from the health problems prevalent in Western countries. Upon investigating their lifestyle, we discovered their high consumption of seafood and, particularly, seaweed. Rolf developed a precise composition of different seaweed species and tested it on several well-known Swedish athletes at the time."



Algine Plus serves a wide range of customers, appealing to both men and women between the ages of 20 and up. The supplements cater to individuals from all walks of life, regardless of occupation or health issues, as it offers products tailored to diverse needs.



As Algine Plus prepares to enter the American market, customers can expect to benefit from the accumulated expertise and research conducted by Rolf Nilsson and Mikael Ohlin. With a commitment to quality, certified production processes, and a focus on providing innovative, natural solutions, Algine Plus aims to empower individuals to enhance their well-being and embrace a healthier lifestyle.



The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Algine Plus. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.