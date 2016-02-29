Sweet Clothing Achieves Indiegogo Funding for Their Weatherproof Multi-Use Commuting Jackets

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --Sweet Clothing is all set to introduce their collection of men's and women's jackets that address all the outdoor requirements without compromising on fashion or functionality. The company claims that their new brands named Mia Melon and One Man Outerwear are the most versatile urban commuting jackets that have been designed to keep the users fashionably warm and dry.



With cities all over the world getting more congested, many cities are now looking at alternative commuting infrastructure for a better future. As a result, a larger community of urban commuters is beginning to prefer commuting by urban bike, by foot and public transit. With this, however, there is a need for the urban commuters to evolve what they wear from day to day. This need inspired Sweet Clothing to design their Commuter Outerwear Collection. This collection currently comprises of Mia Melon Jacket, Mia Melon Hoodie, One Man Outerwear Jacket, and One Man Outerwear Hoodie.



All these jackets include:



- Warm Microfleece Linings

- Water repellent DWR treatment

- Waterproof & Windproof Membrane - bonded between layers

- Adjustable hood.

- Underarm ventilation

- Cell phone pocket

- Hidden Reflective (Sleeves)

- Hand Warmers.



Sweet Clothing mentions that their jackets can be used for multiple purposes such as travelling, urban commuting, camping, hiking, skiing, or snowboarding. The very first men's styles created by the company have already received excellent feedback from the users. One of these users mentioned, "Sensational jacket. Picked it up from the Post Office a few days back. Looks great, fits well & is mega-warm. Well done to all concerned. Many thanks!"



The aim of the company's recent Indiegogo campaign was to generate adequate funds to manufacture hundreds of units at a time so that the cost and price remain reasonably low. After the groundbreaking success of this campaign, the team is now all set to start the mass production of their Commuter Outerwear Collection.



Find out more about Sweet Clothing's just concluded Kickstarter campaign and take advantage of the pricing on their successful Indiegogo project here - http://bit.ly/1QgskJC



There's a limited-time Indiegogo secret perk here -

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/weatherproof-multi-use-commuting-jackets/x/6757745?secret_perk_token=7e1612b8



The website of Sweet Clothing is http://www.miamelon.com and http://www.onemanouterwear.com



About Sweet Clothing

Sweet Clothing is a Vancouver, B.C.-based small business with design coming from Portland OR looking to introduce an exquisite Commuter Outerwear Collection designed specifically for the comfort of today's urban commuters. The company has just concluded a highly rewarding Kickstarter fundraiser for their new line of outerwear for men and women.