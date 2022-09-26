Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --A longtime favorite of history buffs, the annual Fort Ligonier Days Festival is also quickly becoming a prime destination for lovers of craft whiskey, distilled spirits, locally brewed beers and Pennsylvania-made ciders and wines.



Sweet Rust is proud to announce a slate of activities revolving around Fort Ligonier Days, the weekend of October 14 through 16. Located at the historic Thistledown at Seger House building on West Main Street, Sweet Rust Distilling is the perfect destination for both locals and those traveling into town to celebrate the festival.



Sweet Rust released the schedule of events for the Fort Days weekend, with live performances from Uno Uomo Banda, the Bricks, Kenny Stockard, String Theory, Camp Culture, Gianna Rockoff, Dave DiStefano Quartet, theCAUSE, Jackson Stokes Band, Halloway Williams and more. A full list of musicians is listed below.



To help support the festival – a boon to local commerce and tourism – Sweet Rust is proudly donating $1 from every beverage sold to the Fort Ligonier Days Committee to show their support for such a large undertaking. The location will not only offer the Sweet Rust line of craft whiskey and rum during the three-day festival, but also offer an impressive selection of locally-produced craft beer, wine and cocktails.



"We have had the opportunity to get our feet off the ground since launching in July," said Christian Simmons, co-founder and co-owner of Sweet Rust Distilling and a local native originally from Darlington.



"We've been operating every weekend with live music, our Southern Table food and local craft spirits and libations. We thank Jack McDowell, Fort Ligonier Days' Committee Festival Chair, who has been so helpful in guiding us in our new relationship with the community. We look forward to being a fruitful addition to the Fort Ligonier Days Festivities and supporting my hometown any way we can."



Sweet Rust Distilling jumped on the scene earlier this summer when it launched a Biergarten concept on its outdoor lawn. Their portfolio of single-barrel, cask-strength whiskey and rum bottlings that have quietly gained a cult following across the state among connoisseurs. The Southern Kitchen incorporates influences from around the globe to offer a unique menu that takes advantage of great local ingredients.



"This program is the culmination of over 10 years of experience in the craft beverage space," Simmons said. "It feels great to bring it all home and offer the residents of Ligonier something truly unique."



SWEET RUST CALENDAR OF EVENTS – FORT LIGONIER DAYS SCHEDULE

Friday, Oct. 14 12-2 p.m. Uno Uomo Banda

2:30-4:30 p.m. The Bricks

5-7 p.m. Kenny Stockard

7:30-9:30 p.m. String Theory

Saturday, Oct. 15 12:30-2:30 p.m. Camp Culture

3:00-4:30 p.m. Gianna Rockoff

5-7 p.m. Dave Distefano Quartet

7:30-10 p.m. theCause

Sunday, Oct. 16 12-3 p.m. Jackson Stokes Band

3:30-5:30 p.m. Halloway Williams



More About Sweet Rust Distilling



Single Barrel. Cask Strength.

Sweet Rust is an American take on the Independent Bottling concept that has propelled malt Scotch Whisky in the United Kingdom for generations. Our Vatting House concept is an attempt to find some of the most delicious whiskey and spirits casks from throughout Pennsylvania, the United States and around the world and offer them to our fans unadulterated — each bottle contains single barrel, cask strength spirit, undiluted and unfiltered.



The best possible whiskey at the lowest possible price. And the worst-kept secret in the world of whiskey.



Find out more at www.sweetrust.com.



About Fort Ligonier Days

Fort Ligonier Days is Westmoreland County's most popular autumn festival. It commemorates the historic battle during the French & Indian War that took place at Fort Ligonier on October 12, 1758.



Over the years, this festival has grown to include historical reenactments, a parade, 5K walk and run, food vendors, arts and crafts, locally produced beverages and more. Additional information can be found at their website at www.fortligonierdays.com.