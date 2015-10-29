Sweetliss SAS Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for the Xculpters: The First Hair and Beard Sculptors

Neuville-sur-Oise, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2015 --Men and women are constantly caring for their hair; be it the hair on one's head or the hair on one's face. Combs and hairbrushes have evolved over the years with a myriad of designs and materials. With the advent of electricity, hair dryers joined the arsenal of hair care products used all over the world.



Every year, hundreds of new hair dryers come on the market with the same old underlying design; hot air is blown on hair which becomes unruly and possibly tangled if someone isn't combing or brushing their hair simultaneously.



In the modern age of perfection through progress and simplification, SweetlisS SAS has changed the way everyone cares for their hair with their line of intelligent hair dryers that combines the functionality of a hair dryer, a comb and a brush into one hand-held device. Two models have been created utilizing a patented diffuser that dries, smoothes and styles hair and beard like nothing before.



Not only are Xculpter intelligent hair dryers excellent for a head of hair, they're perfect for men managing their beards. Recent fashion trends have brought men's facial hair back in style with short, long or coarse-haired beards. Modern men tend to have a difficult time keeping their new beards kempt given the lack of styling tools specifically intended to tame bushy beards.



Enter a new player with Xculpter specially designed for hair & beard styling.



Sweetliss SAS is proud of their personal care products which is perfectly suited for men and women who want to make sure ALL of their hair looks its best.



With a crowdfunding goal of $100,000 set, Sweetliss SAS will be able to roll out mass pro-duction of both Xculpter models. Backers of this crowdfunding campaign will enjoy gener-ous discounts off established retail pricing.



The Xculpter Indiegogo Page - http://bit.ly/1LX7B7Q



The official Sweetliss SAS Website - http://www.xculpter.com



About Sweetliss SAS

Sweetliss SAS was founded by Elisabeth Camille and Jean Yves Tariot. Elisabeth used to be a hair salon manager and thought that hair tools were very complicated to use. On the other end of the spectrum, Jean Yves was an aeronautic engi-neer and worked on weapons and radar systems. When these two love birds met, beauty won a crucial battle with their new Xculpters and Sweetliss. Currently the company is based in France near Paris with an assembly plant in Spain.



In April 2015, in the presence of Google Europe's Vice-President, Sweetliss took home an Oscar given by the President of the Paris Chamber of Commerce.