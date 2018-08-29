Sweetwater Studios to Host Pro Tools Master Class with Producer/Engineer Nathan Heironimus

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2018 --Sweetwater Studios, the multi room, world-class recording facility owned by music retailer Sweetwater Sound, will host a three-day hands-on Pro Tools master class taught by Sweetwater Studios Producer/Engineer and Pro Tools Expert Nathan Heironimus. The master class, which will occur between September 13 and September 15, offers a chance for recording enthusiasts of all skill levels to increase their knowledge of Pro Tools and learn valuable tips and tricks from an experienced studio veteran.



The agenda for the master class takes a high-level approach to Pro Tools and involves students in a hands-on methodology from the onset. Day 1 focuses on session preparation, work flow, and identifying and understand the proper tools for each project. It will also dive into the customization features of the Pro Tools workflow and teach students how to customize the software to work for their needs.



Day 2 immerses students in the mixing process, putting together a rough mix of a session and using compression, EQ, and FX to polish it for mastering. It will also introduce students to the variety of automation features in Pro Tools in order to work efficiently and smoothly without missing crucial details.



Day 3 has students working on their own projects to apply the lessons learned in the previous two days with one on one help from Heironimus.



Who: Sweetwater Studios and Producer/Engineer Nathan Heironimus

What: Pro Tools Master Class

Where: Sweetwater Studios, 5501 US Highway 30 West, Fort Wayne, IN

When: Thursday, September 13 to Saturday, September 15 between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.



"It's really exciting to host a class like this at Sweetwater Studios," Heironimus said. "Pro Tools is such a deep program that it can be a bit intimidating at times to even experienced engineers, so being able to take students through the process from project start to finish is always useful. Not only that but learning these skills hands on will let students jump right into to making their own projects which is always my favorite thing to see as a teacher and mentor."



Sweetwater Studios: Attracting versatile professionals

Heironimus has chaired workshops and mentored students at Ball State University, Berklee College of Music, and the Recording Workshop among others. He also has lent his engineering and producing talents to a wide variety of projects, from jazz greats like John McLaughlin and Chick Corea to rock and pop artists such as Fastball, Collective Soul, and Ingrid Michaelson.



Registration is just $995 per person and includes:



Three full days of learning sessions in Sweetwater Studios, including lunches

Dinner with Nathan

Pro Tools 101 by Frank D. Cook

Copies of all session files

Lodging for three nights

Certificate of completion



To register, please email studio@sweetwater.com or call (800) 386-6434.



To learn more, please visit http://www.sweetwaterstudios.com/mc-nathan-pro-tools-9-13-18/.



About Sweetwater Studios

Sweetwater Studios is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sweetwater Sound, Inc., the largest online music instrument retailer in the country. With three world-class studios designed by Russ Berger and access to a greater diversity of musical equipment and professional audio gear than any other recording studio in the world, Sweetwater Studios is able to accommodate just about any recording, mixing or mastering project, no matter how simple or complex. With renowned staff producer Mark Hornsby at the helm, who has worked on many Grammy-award winning albums, Sweetwater Studios also has an exceptional staff of producers, engineers, session musicians and studio technicians.



For more information on Sweetwater Studios, please visit http://www.sweetwaterstudios.com.