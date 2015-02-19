Swellwomen's Surf and Yoga Retreats Bring Experiential Luxury to Beaches of Nicaragua

Maui, HI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2015 --Giving women every reason to disconnect and find solace on pristine beaches, SwellWomen just upped the ante with a new, trendy destination on the map. Already a ten­year success story on the island of Maui, the company now broadens its reach to Nicaragua, recently touted "The New Costa Rica" by USA Today and featured fourth in Lonely Planet's "Best in Travel 2015." With SwellWomen's continued approach to wellness, Owner Lulu Agan is thrilled to offer a unique, experiential luxury retreat in Nicaragua catering to a new wave of women seeking a deeper adventure.



Acquainted with the relaxed beauty of Nicaragua, Agan took a cue from the hype and is behind every detail of this barefoot­-luxe retreat, including exclusive oceanfront villa accommodations boasting enjoyable waves for any level of expertise. As an all­-inclusive retreat, quality is inked in the itinerary with daily gourmet meals prepared by a private chef, morning surf lessons taught by professional instructors, afternoon beach yoga arranged a short step from your hammock, and finally a well­-deserved therapeutic massage to sweeten the deal. Needless to say, the facets of this paradise retreat harmoniously sync to provide the ultimate in self­-care.



Agan said of the Nicaraguan retreat, "Luxury has a new mantra - it's less about what you have and more about a life­-changing experience. Our guests are pampered from the moment they touch down at the airport. First, they are privately transported to a gated community, where a beachfront villa is nestled along the world­-class Colorados surf break on the Tola coast. The women relax in post­-surf savasana after daily lessons along Nicaragua's offshore wind corridor, which provides one of the most renowned and consistent surf spots. All I can say is ladies, come see where the warm water takes you and follow your bliss to Nicaragua."



About SwellWomen

SwellWomen provides luxury surf and yoga retreats to women seeking a newfound experience and wellness for the body, mind and spirit. Based on the Hawaiian island of Maui, SwellWomen has now broadened its reach to provide adventurous surf vacations on the pristine beaches of Nicaragua. Upcoming retreat dates for 2015: April 11-18, 18-25. Pricing for Nicaragua retreats range from $2,295 to $3,695 depending on choice of room occupancy.



