Swift Car Removal Aims for Expansion Throughout Newcastle Regions

Mayfield, Newcastle -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --In light of the huge workload and high demand of its clients, Swift Car Removal, has decided to expand. A renowned car removal and car wrecking company, they have been in the industry for years. They offer cash for cars service in the region of Newcastle, to the sellers of cars in any condition, be it damaged, broken, rusted, running or not and registered or not. Utilizing a committed workforce, they have come to a position where they have earned name and fame, thereby making it necessary to launch more Swift Car Removal dealerships.



A company spokesperson commented,"We are elated by the client response and the expansion is our reply to the love we have received. Our professionals try to be at the given location even before the set time. Now, we hope to reach clients faster and quicker." He continued that the latest development will be made keeping in mind the conveniences of the clients. He remarked, "We have been offering the same day collection for years. The setting up of new dealerships in different corners of Newcastle will reduce the response time to a great extent, no matter where the client is located." He has urged those with a need to get rid of their car, and earn money at the same time, to call Swift Car Removal without any hesitation.



One of the executives thanked the professionals who have been working day in day out to make the company a success. "We would not have been where we are had it not been for our experienced towers who can study a vehicle in seconds. We are also indebted to our customer care executives who pay attention to the client's every word to come up with the right quote," he said. He also stressed on the recycling process which saves the environment by disengaging the spare parts extracting the harmful liquid in the car, ensuring potential clients that the company takes an environment-friendly approach. Addressing the clientele he said,"Please contact us for your old or damaged car removal needs, we are planning all our developments for your benefit."



Talking of quick-service and efficiency in the arena of car buying, wrecking and recycling, Swift Car Removal is the first name that comes to the mind. They enable owners of junk and idle cars to sell off their vehicles and receive high cash. With an attitude to be the best and work till the last moment, the company is quickly becoming the only name that people would prefer, if they have to dispose of their car at absolutely no inconvenience.



Swift Car Removal, with its new dealerships is set to ease the car selling process to a great extent. The declaration came as an answer to the high demand of their services.



About Swift Car Removal

Swift Car Removal is an eminent car removal and wrecking firm operating in Newcastle and the areas around it. They remove vehicles of all types, whether old, rusted or damaged, after receiving a call from the owner, at no cost, and also pay for the vehicle's scrap value. Armed with an efficient team of professionals and a large fleet of towing trucks, they can expedite the car removal process.



Swift Car Removal

enquiry@swiftcarremoval.com.au

121 woodstock street, mayfield NSW 2304