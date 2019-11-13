SwiftPath Program Co-Founder Craig McAllister, MD Joins the Everett Clinic as Medical Director of Total Joint Replacement

Kirkland, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2019 --SwiftPath Program, LLC is pleased to confirm that Co-founder Craig McAllister, MD has joined The Everett Clinic, part of Optum, as Medical Director of Total Joint Replacement.



Dr. McAllister, a nationally recognized expert in outpatient joint replacement and a pioneer in the development of rapid recovery protocols for both inpatient and outpatient surgery, will continue to maintain a clinical practice that focuses exclusively on hip and knee surgery.



"Additionally, Dr. McAllister continues to serve as SwiftPath Program's President and Chief Medical Officer," says Ira Kirschenbaum, MD, SwiftPath Co-founder and Chief Medical Information Officer. Established in 2014, SwiftPath is a nationally recognized leader in the development of evidenced-based, rapid recovery protocols that enable surgeons to provide hip and knee replacements with same-day discharge in an outpatient setting. "Outpatient joint replacement is going mainstream and we at SwiftPath continue to lead that transition by setting the standards; providing the training; implementing scalable protocols and methodology; and creating the necessary technical platforms," Dr. Kirschenbaum says. To that end, Dr. McAllister plans to explore options for establishing a fellowship program in the future to train surgeons in the innovative techniques used for outpatient and inpatient rapid recovery joint replacement.



Of his new relationship with The Everett Clinic, Dr. McAllister states, "It's a sign of the times and reflects the growing importance of outpatient joint replacement surgery in today's health system." As Medical Director of Total Joint Replacement, Dr. McAllister will help The Everett Clinic launch a new outpatient surgery option for joint replacement.



About SwiftPath

SwiftPath (http://www.swiftpath.com) develops consensus-based protocols, patient education programs and an array of information technology tools to assure the safety and efficiency of outpatient and early discharge setting joint replacement.