SwiftPath Program, LLC Partners with ProOrtho's Ronald Gregush, MD to Provide Superior Joint Replacements in an Outpatient Setting

Kirkland, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2018 --SwiftPath Program, LLC, which develops evidence-based, rapid recovery protocols vetted by experts that enable physicians to provide patients hip and knee replacements in an outpatient setting, welcomes Ronald Gregush, MD of ProOrtho, Kirkland, to the SwiftPath family of surgeons.



"Nationally, there is significant opportunity to improve patient care and substantially reduce healthcare cost by migrating hip and knee replacements to an outpatient environment," says Craig McAllister, MD, SwiftPath president and chief medical officer (and fellow ProOrtho surgeon). Historically, these procedures have been performed in a hospital setting, but the SwiftPath Method makes outpatient surgery an option by providing the protocols, methodology and technologies necessary for surgeons to operate successfully in an outpatient environment.



Patients who have outpatient surgery often recommend it to friends and family. "I'm definitely a fan of outpatient surgery," says Kari Cummings, a ProOrtho patient. "It was, as far as surgery goes, a wonderful experience." What Cummings liked most was being at home rather than in the hospital for recovery. "I liked being in my own clothes. I liked being in my bed. Being at home made a huge difference."



"The SwiftPath platform includes all of the elements a surgeon requires to move to outpatient surgery, with comprehensive patient engagement and education, telehealth applications, patient selection and success criteria, cloud-based home care monitoring (with patient-reported outcomes) and peer-reviewed minimally invasive surgical techniques," says Dr. Gregush, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in arthroscopic surgery and sports medicine.



"Dr. Gregush shares our commitment to patients and goal to improve the quality of joint replacement care," Dr. McAllister says. "With forward-thinking surgeons like Dr. Gregush joining the SwiftPath family, we look forward to continuing our mission of enabling surgeons to perform state-of-the-art joint replacement surgery with reduced pain and improved patient experience in the outpatient and early discharge settings."



About SwiftPath

SwiftPath (http://www.swiftpath.com) develops consensus-based protocols, patient education programs and an array of information technology tools to assure the safety and efficiency of outpatient and early discharge setting joint replacement.



About ProOrtho

ProOrtho (http://www.proortho.com) provides world-class orthopedic care by offering the widest spectrum of surgical and non-surgical options paired with the most advanced technologies and pain management treatments available.