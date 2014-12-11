Swiksys Hosting Launches to Provide the Marketplace with Affordable Online Services

Boise, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2014 --Offering consumers everything from web hosting to TeamSpeak 3 management a new Internet company makes its launch. Swiksys Hosting enters the marketplace with a dedication to provide its clients with extensive management offerings coupled with exceptional customer service. Staying abreast of all the latest applications Swiksys makes it easier to run a business right down to accepting BitCoin as a payment method.



Brian Swikert, a representative of Swiksys Hosting said of the launch, "We couldn't be happier to offer our clients such an extensive list of services. We're familiar with what it takes to run a business in the digital age. And we're here to do everything from set-up and configuration to management and ongoing support."



Swiksys offers website hosting in three levels, silver, gold and platinum. Storage space ranges from 1 to 5+GB with available bandwidth from 50GB to unlimited usage. Available for all website services Swiksys Hosting offers domain registration, transfers and the hosting of external domains as well. Keeping watch on their commitment to the customer, the company offers set-up and configuration for CMS apps and DNS management that helps clients save time.



Regardless of an organization's size Swiksys facilitates the seamless management of servers. This allows companies to save money on full-time administrators. Equipped with ample resources and a facility to handle demanding systems with intricate network requirements Swiksys Hosting works at an advantage. An advantage that also includes dedicated server management and VPS hosting. TeamSpeak 3 server channels that offer cross-platform features optimal for voice exchange are available as well.



A state-of-the-art facility, the Internet hosting company utilizes regulated climate control and a chilled water-based cooling system to keep equipment 72 degrees at all times. Working uninterrupted, if Swiksys Hosting's 1 Megawatt of conditioned power should fail, their generators would provide 1.5 Megawatts off the grid. With security top of mind, all facility doors are double locked and require HID to attain access.



About Swiksys Hosting

Swiksys Hosting is a premier hosting service for consumers in the United States and Canada founded by Brian Swikert. The company offers website, email, WordPress and VPS hosting. Windows and Linux, Teamspeak3 Channel and server hosting is available as well. Swiksys also provides Domain Name registration, transfers and private registration in addition to SSL certificate sales.



Information:

As of December 1st, Swiksys Hosting now accepts Bitcoin as well as PayPal and credit card payments.



For service and sales contact sales@swiksys.com and for support and services visit support@swiksys.com.



Contact:

Brian Swikert

Representative

sales@swiksys.com

support@swiksys.com



Website:

www.swiksys.com



Social Media:

www.twitter.com/swiksys

https://www.facebook.com/swiksys

www.pinterest.com/swiksys

https://www.linkedin.com/company/swiksys-hosting