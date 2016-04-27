Southold, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2016 --The date has been set and plans are underway for Group for the East End's annual benefit, Swing into Summer at The Bridge! This year's party will take place Saturday, June 18, 2016 from 6:30pm to 11:30pm at a new venue, The Bridge in Bridgehampton.



As guests are dazzled by spectacular sunset views of Peconic Bay, they'll sip specialty cocktails and an assortment of delectable wines from nearby Wölffer Estate Vineyard, the event's exclusive wine sponsor. While strolling around the hilltop clubhouse by architect Roger Ferris, they'll nosh on hors d'oeuvres and and bid on items in the super silent auction, which includes a unique opportunity to train as a Navy SEAL for a day. Once the sun goes down, a scrumptious dinner prepared by The Bridge will be served, and then internationally renown DJ Sam French will spin his irresistible tunes and get everyone dancing under the stars!



Swing into Summer is being hosted by The Bridge's owners Stéphane Samuel & Robert M. Rubin, who are dedicated to maintaining the site with the utmost respect for the environment. Co-Chairs include Katherine & Marco Birch, Elaine Crocker, Graciela & Munir Dauhajre, Grace Koo & Kerry Heffernan, Genevieve & Rob Lynch, Robbianne Mackin & Dave Jasper, Susan Abdalla & Peter Stern, Kim White & Kurt Wolfgruber and Donna Winston.



The focus of this year's fundraising is the state of water quality in the region. "The Group has been working for more than four decades to protect our bays, harbors and drinking water on the East End," stated the Group's board chair Katherine Leahy Birch. "In addition to bringing awareness to this critical issue, the financial support we receive for the event will help us make sure children can swim and fish in our coastal waters without getting ill, and we'll always have fresh, clean water to drink."



Tickets for the event are now available at http://www.groupfortheeastend.org/events/summer-benefit/.



About Group for the East End

Since 1972, Group for the East End has served as eastern Long Island's full-time professional advocate for conservation. The Group is widely recognized and respected for its work to protect the East End environment by advancing realistic solutions to complex problems, mobilizing informed citizens, educating the next generation of leaders, and challenging irresponsible development that impacts quality of life and community character.



For more information on Swing into Summer at the Bridge or Group for the East End, visit: GroupfortheEastEnd.org