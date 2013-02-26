Swingplane Ventures &AMR Corporation Trend Analysis Reports: (OTCQB: SWVI), (OTCQB: AAMRQ)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --Swingplane Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB:SWVI) updated information pertaining to the Algarrobo property and the Company.



The Algarrobo property clearly displays all the characteristics of an Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) deposit style, with copper, gold and iron as the principal metals, and accessory silver, cobalt, uranium and REE metals, typical for the Chilean Iron-belt.



The Company stated “We are further encouraged by gold results that were discovered during past sampling which is illustrated by the Stromberger Report. Samples ranged from 0.41 g/t Au to 5.80 g/t Au, which represented an average of 1.25 g/t. throughout the property.”



Swingplane Ventures, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of mineral properties in Chile.



AMR Corporation (OTCQB: AAMRQ), the parent company of American Airlines, Inc., and US Airways Group, Inc. (LCC) announced that the boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved a definitive merger agreement.



"The combination of American and US Airways brings together two highly complementary networks with access to the best destinations around the globe and gives us a strong platform to provide our customers the most connected, comfortable travel experience available. The operational and financial strength of the combined airline is expected to enable continued investment in new products and technologies and will create exciting new opportunities for our people, even as we deliver strong cash flow and sustainable profitability” said Tom Horton, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of American Airlines.



