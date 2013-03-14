New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2013 --Swingplane Ventures, Inc. (OTCQB: SWVI)’s consulting geologist Rick Walker is on site at the Algarrobo Property (the "Property") located approximately 850 km north of Santiago, in the III Region, Province of Copiapo, Chile. The Property consists of 32 tenures, comprising a total of 6,161 ha (15,224 acres).



The purpose of the site visit is to collect soil samples which will be used to conduct metallurgical studies to assist with the further interpretation of the Property. The Company intends to have samples collected from several different areas on the Property sent to two independent test facilities for testing of various metals and valuable minerals which may be on the Property. The results will be used to develop strategic production plans.



Organovo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ONVO) and ZenBio Inc. are partnering to produce three-dimensional human tissues for drug discovery and advanced tissue therapies.



"ZenBio is a highly respected provider of human cells, which are key inputs to our 3D tissue models," said Keith Murphy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Organovo. "Together, we can create new tissues and disease models that offer greater preclinical predictive value for drug discovery, and will fill unmet needs for medical research and surgical therapies."



Organovo designs and creates functional, three-dimensional human tissues for medical research and therapeutic applications.



ZenBio Inc. (ZB) is a leading global provider of advanced cell-based solutions and services to the life science, cosmetics, and personal care communities.



