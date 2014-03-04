Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2014 --Much of the growth in Switzerland’s wealth management and private banking sector over the past decade has been driven by massive growth in personal wealth and the number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) in Switzerland. This is discussed in the report, “Switzerland 2014 Wealth Book.”



Over the forecast period of 2014-18, experts expect private banks and institutions to reinforce and centralize their operations, as well as allocate more resources, in order to better understand their client base and provide even higher levels of service. By 2018, the total number of Swiss HNWI’s is forecast to grow by 24 percent. At the end of 2013, Switzerland’s economy displayed positive growth, with predictions of a 2.4 percent rise in 2014. However, government action is required for this growth to continue.



Switzerland is well known for its financial and chemical industries, and with favorable tax rates in Switzerland, many companies set up representative offices to access the market with the quality of public services being one of the highest in the world. However, as the country’s GDP has recently fallen, this has had an effect on the ability for these trades to grow.



Stable interest rates have helped the Swiss economy’s GDP at positive levels, with official figures in 2013 showing a stable growth rate. These rates give the Swiss National Bank opportunities to offer more flexible rates of finance to banks and small businesses.



Due to the government’s aim, inflation in Switzerland is kept at low levels and prices stable. As of December 2013, the country’s inflation rate measured 0.1 percent.



This report also has the following to offer:



- In-depth analysis of the state and distribution of wealth throughout Switzerland.

- A segmented breakdown of the demographics of HNWIs, including job titles, industries, locations, and the performance thereof.

- An analysis of Switzerland’s HNWI investments broken down by asset class, as well as a look into foreign investments.

- A look into the competitive landscape of the Wealth Sector in Switzerland.



