London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2016 --Switch, a UK based retail company with the slogan "be different", has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. This campaign has a funding goal of £3400 ($5005), which needs to be raised in order to bring the company's new unisex bracelet "Switch Rapz" to the public. Rapz is fully customizable, and can be worn on either the wrist or the ankle, as well as individually or linked together. The team states, "Switch Rapz are a result of countless hours of market research developing a range that represents the brand. Switch is a concept that everything we offer can be customized by you. We have spent months carefully selecting designs and patterns that we believe people from all walks of life will appreciate and enjoy."



Switch Rapz are designed to be far more than just jewelry, they are a "lifestyle choice and a fashion statement". The bracelets are available in 6 leather options, and 21 fabric options, for a total of 27 different design styles. They also offer 4 different clasp options: sterling silver, gold, rose gold, and gun metal. The combination of clasp choices and design options means that there are hundreds of fashionable possibilities. Switch Rapz offer a custom length option and come in lengths ranging from 6 – 11 inches. Most similar bracelets on the market use glue to affix the clasp to the body of the bracelet, and end up falling apart when exposed to wet activities because the glue disintegrates over time. The team at Switch spent a lot of time and research to find a better option that would offer a longer lasting product. Their Switch Rapz bracelets use a specially designed 3-prong locking clasp in addition to the glue so that Rapz can withstand vigorous activities without falling apart.



The team at Switch have been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their Switch Rapz bracelets. They are now ready to bring their bracelets to the market which is why they have launched their Kickstarter campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. All supporters of this campaign have the opportunity to pre-order Switch Rapz at a substantial savings off of the regular retail price. Upon completion of a successful campaign the team will send backers the available options so that they can begin creating their custom Rapz. They are also offering an extra incentive with their BOGO style promotion whereby supporters receive free bracelets on orders of 2 or more Switch Rapz. The bracelets will ship worldwide and have a projected delivery date of May 2016. Full details can be found on their Kickstarter campaign page.



About Switch Rapz

Switch is based in the UK and consists of a group of creative individuals who have extensive backgrounds in the fields of marketing, production and online retail. The team focuses on creating products that can be fully customized by the consumers, creating a unique product. Their motto is "be different".



To learn more about the Switch Rapz crowdfunding project Click Here



To contact via email write to David Keats at: iamaswitcher@gmail.com



For more info about the specialists at Smart Crowdfunding Click Here