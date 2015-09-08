Switch Team Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Introduce One Multipurpose Lamp for All Lighting Needs

New Haven, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2015 --The Switch team claims that they have designed a single light source that will satisfy all unique lighting related needs of the users. Designed and engineered to offer ultimate usability and limitless application, Switch is a portable and elegantly crafted device that can be used anywhere at any time.



The most noteworthy design feature of Switch is its alloy neck that can be molded into any shape to suit a wide range of practical applications. Just by some bending and twisting, it offers a cable-free lighting facility for any occasion. The manufacturer believes that this device can be of great use for people that need their hands to remain free while working and playing in the light.



Some of the most extraordinary features of Switch are

- high capacity lithium ion battery

- energy-efficient LED lighting module

- energy management chip

- compact device with dimensions of 4.25''X2.5''X1.25''

- Weighs only 0.55 pounds

- Depending on the brightness level, the 3200mAh battery can support the lighting needs for 10-14 hours



The Switch team has designed two versions of Switch. The sport edition has been designed specifically for the outdoor enthusiasts. This dynamic, colourful, and sporty version comes in a black body with a variety of alloy belt colors to choose from. A premium edition has also been created for people that appreciate class and finer design. This edition has an elegant and minimalistic design and comes in body textures of silver, gold or white.



The project team has already tested the manufacturing process of the product in their supplier's facility. Their planned production and delivery schedule is as follows

- September: Final refinement of the product design

- October: Order and test all components

- November: Start the assembly in our facility

- December: Finish the manufacturing process and final test

- January: Ship out the products



The company is need of funding support to adhere to the planned schedule. They have just started a Kickstarter campaign to raise adequate fund for this project. This project will only be funded if at least $20,000 is pledged by October 11, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1LYPdAe



The official website of Switch is http://www.theswitchlamp.com/.



About Switch

Switch is a single light source that will satisfy all unique lighting related needs of the users. It has been designed and engineered to offer ultimate usability and limitless application.