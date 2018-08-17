SwitchR Is a Modular Bag That Is Perfect for Traveling, Work or Casual Outings

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2018 --SwitchR consists of four bags that the user can attach and detach to suit various scenarios. This makes the bag ideal for a variety of uses, from running daily errands to going to work to taking short vacations. Each bag can be used individually or they can all be used together for maximum storage capacity.



The standard configuration includes a briefcase, messenger bag and two smaller pouches. Customers also have the option of customizing their SwitchR, choosing the most appropriate bags to meet their needs. The bags are designed to zip together with ease, and the zippers are durable enough to handle the rigors of traveling.



The briefcase module includes several pockets and holding areas for a variety of common work items, like pens, charging cables, notepads, laptops, tablets and more. A padded pocket is perfect for protecting computers and mobile devices, and a cable hole makes it easy to charge devices without taking them out of the bag.



In addition to its roomy main compartment, the messenger module also includes a quick-access exterior pocket for essential items, like phones, keys, wallets and other necessities. A removable divider makes it easy to keep everything organized.



The pouch module is constructed like the messenger module, with a main compartment and exterior pocket, though the pouch is half the size of the other modules. It also includes a padded tablet sleeve.



The zippers and exterior material are water-resistant to protect the bags' contents. Users can wear the SwitchR as a messenger bag or backpack, or they can carry it by hand. The final prototype was completed in July 2018 and the creators of SwitchR are ready to move to production.



To help raise funds for the initial production run, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, which will run until September 17th. The campaign has a funding goal of $25,000, of which it has already raised more than $1,600.



Campaign contributors can get SwitchR bags at discounted rates. The earliest backers will receive a 30-percent discount, while later backers will receive 20 percent off the retail price. The specific price for the reward depends on which modules the backer chooses. The creators expect to deliver rewards to backers by February 2019 and can ship the products anywhere in the world.