SWYCH U Appoints Cedrick Harris as Chief Marketing Officer

Missoula, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2022 --SWYCH U, LLC announced the appointment of Cedrick Harris to serve as the company's Chief Marketing Officer.



Cedrick brings over 23 years of direct sales and leadership development experience to the company. He is a legendary field leader, having risen to the highest rank of leadership in multiple direct sales organizations, and ranks as one of the industry's top 7-figure income earners. As one of the most sough-after professional marketers, he was the fastest to achieve Diamond status in the history of Jeunesse Global, attracting over 30K distributors and processing more than $20 million in sales. He was also the first to be featured on Grant Cardone's "Network Marketing Millionaire Moguls" television show.



Prior to his appointment, Cedrick also served as Vice President of Sales for Mortgage Investors Corporation, where he led a team of over 1,100 loan officers in 28 states and processed over $3 billion in home loans under his leadership.



Cedrick is an accomplished author, widely known cryptocurrency influencer, online video personality, and has traveled the world speaking to crowds exceeding 20,000 people about entrepreneurship and leadership.



SWYCH U President Camaron Corr remarked, "After months of collaboration we're excited to make the announcement official. Ced is a powerhouse just dripping with talent that absolutely anyone can see. His background and expertise in home lending, cryptocurrency, and direct sales align perfectly with our company mission and crusade to help people Switch Their Thinking and learn the secrets big banks and financial institutions don't want you to know. Beyond his role as CMO, Ced has also been elevated to become the third member of our executive committee which is responsible for overseeing the broader operational and business development affairs for the company."



"I am honored to become part of the incredible movement happening at SWYCH U and look forward to serving its fast growing customer base as we build a very special culture designed to empower people to rip back the curtain imposed by the financial establishment, generate true wealth, and free them to accomplish their personal goals and aspirations," said Harris.



"Ced brings a unique skill set and perspective to our Company," added CTO Mike Darling. "His background and business acumen make him a perfect fit to help guide the global expansion of our programs while working with our existing team to refine our marketing and sales functions."



About SWYCH U, LLC

SWYCH U is a financial education services company, specializing in programs designed to empower the middle class with strategies to accelerate debt reduction and wealth generation. Through its innovative mobile application the company aims to tear down the veil obscuring the financial strategies utilized by the wealthy from the average U.S. Consumer. Switch your thinking. Switch university. Switch you. For more information, visit https://swychu.com.