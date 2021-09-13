SWYCH U Earns Better Business Bureau Accreditation

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2021 --SWYCH U, LLC is proud to announce that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has officially listed SWYCH U as an accredited business. Initially awarded in March, 2020, the company has updated its business filings and has again been accredited by the BBB.



SWYCH U applied to become a BBB Accredited Business because for more than 100 years, BBB has helped people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. More than 90 percent of consumers recognize the BBB logo. Displaying the BBB Dynamic Seal shows the community that SWYCH U is a business that upholds ethical business standards.



In a market saturated with companies vying for customers, BBB Accreditation gives consumers confidence that they're dealing with an ethical and vetted business. If a business has been accredited by the BBB, it means BBB has determined that the business meets accreditation standards, which include a commitment to make a good faith effort to resolve any consumer complaints. BBB accredited businesses pay a fee for accreditation review and monitoring for continued compliance and for support of BBB services to the public.



BBB Accreditation Standards represent standards for business accreditation by BBB. Businesses based in the United States and Canada that meet these standards and complete all application procedures will be accredited by BBB. The BBB Accreditation Standards are built on the BBB Standards for Trust, eight principles that summarize important elements of creating and maintaining trust in business.



Every four seconds, someone researches a business with BBB. SWYCH U is in the process of adding the BBB accreditation seal to its website and social media accounts. It's public profile has also been established on the BBB website and can be accessed by clicking the accreditation seal in order to view the company's letter grade, reviews, request a quote and other information. The new BBB App also lets iPhone and Android users view SWYCH U's reputation or call the company right from the app!



About Better Business Bureau

For more than 100 years, Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands and charities they can trust. In 2016, people turned to BBB more than 167 million times for BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at bbb.org. There are local, independent BBBs across the United States, Canada and Mexico.



About SWYCH U, LLC

SWYCH U is a financial education services company, specializing in programs designed to empower the middle class with strategies to accelerate debt reduction and wealth generation. Through its innovative mobile application the company aims to tear down the veil obscuring the financial strategies utilized by the wealthy from the average U.S. Consumer. Switch your thinking. Switch university. Switch you. For more information, visit https://swychu.com.