SWYCH U Launches CRYPTO U: The Future of Money Is Here

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2021 --SWYCH U, LLC announced the official launch of the financial education platform's latest video course, CRYPTO U. The program had been in beta launch and already received widespread acclaim from customers that were granted early access.



One of the hottest financial sectors in the market today, cryptocurrency is also experiencing exponential growth in its adoption rate, both by individuals as well as financial institutions. The price of Bitcoin dropped by over 50% earlier in 2021, yet the adoption rate continued to explode during the same period, from an estimated 100 million to well over 200 million users. With an overall market cap that has already exceeded $2.4 trillion, the rise of blockchain technology is mirroring that of the internet itself from the 1990's, except the expansion is happening much faster.



The development and launch of CRYPTO U was moved up from its planned release in the summer of 2022 as a result of moves by major financial institutions to embrace blockchain technology faster than expected. SWYCH U observed acceleration of the trend based on many public announcements including:



- The United States OCC ruled banks can custody cryptocurrency assets.



- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Neuberger Berman, and Citgroup all now offer Bitcoin funds to their clients.



- Payment processors Paypal & Square now support Bitcoin.



- The oldest insurance firm in the US, MassMutual, now holds Bitcoin on its balance sheet.



- Bitcoin ETFs have launched in Canada, and the SEC is currently reviewing multiples for the US.



- The SEC approved the Coinbase IPO which was valued at over $50 billion valuation.



- Visa and MasterCard both plan to launch Bitcoin rewards cards this year.



The red hot adoption rate has given way to significant market demand for consumer education regarding crypto. While there are now over 200 million people holding crypto, there are estimated to be over 5 billion people worldwide with a mobile device, which is the gateway to using cryptocurrency. Thus, CRYPTO U has been designed to meet this need as the ultimate guide to getting started with crypto.



Unlike various other crypto information providers in the market, each of which has an agenda to sell an accompanying product or service, the educational material found in CRYPTO U is the entire product with no other agenda beyond helping people as a trusted objective source.



The 10 module, 46 video course provides comprehensive education on crypto fundamentals as well as step-by-step instructions for setting up accounts in popular crypto exchanges, wallets, portfolio trackers, and other services. It includes education about investing in crypto, averaging, rebalancing, asymmetric purchasing, staking, and crypto IRAs as well as detailed information on trading crypto, reading charts, order types, short selling, trading strategies, copy trading and more.



About SWYCH U, LLC

SWYCH U is a financial education services company, specializing in programs designed to empower the middle class with strategies to accelerate debt reduction and wealth generation. Through its innovative mobile application the company aims to tear down the veil obscuring the financial strategies utilized by the wealthy from the average U.S. Consumer. Switch your thinking. Switch university. Switch you. For more information, visit https://swychu.com.