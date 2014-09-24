Sydney Dental Practice Provides Family Hygiene Guidelines

Edgecliff, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --Advanced Dental Services, with practices in Edgecliff, Sydney and Woy Woy, Australia, has provided a simple, easy-to-follow guideline for basic family oral hygiene to practice at home that helps improve and build upon the results of regular office visits and dental hygienist’s treatments. Acting together, the family, dentist and hygienist can achieve optimal oral hygiene for the whole family, protecting oral health and preserving healthy, beautiful smiles across generations. Good oral hygiene is a crucial element of long-term preventive care.



General check-ups at Advanced Dental Services include the standard expert cleaning and inspection by the hygienist, who also performs a periodontal examination, a diagnostic x-ray scan, a thorough teeth cleaning and fluoride rinse. The better each family cleans their teeth at home, the less time they need to spend in the dentist’s chair. The hygienist provides tips on hygiene for each patient’s specific needs, which may include dietary guidance if it’s shown that eating habits are contributing to decay issues, re-mineralization for stopping and preventing future tooth decay, removal of plaque and tartar above and below the gum line, detailed gum treatment with local anesthetic or inhalational analgesia if needed, and screening of the whole oral environment including taking x-rays, followed by fissure sealing if needed. Following that regimen, the dentist can perform more comprehensive cleanings or other services that may be necessary after analysis of the current health of the patient’s mouth.



Home oral hygiene is made easier with the proper tools. Make sure to select soft toothbrushes for the family, which minimize the friction and wear on gums and teeth during brushing. A medium or hard strength brush can damage enamel and soft gum tissue. When brushing, move the toothbrush in tight circular motions over each tooth and down the gum line. Stand before the mirror to check technique and coverage. Make sure to supervise children to ensure they properly brush teeth and gums. After brushing and flossing at night, do not eat or drink anything other than water. Saliva naturally protects teeth, but saliva production decreases at night, so food left in the mouth doesn’t get cleaned as thoroughly and can increase instances of decay. People over the age of 12 should be flossing daily. Floss gently under the gum line as well as in between the teeth. When selecting mouthwash, be sure to heed doctors’ advice and choose a product that won’t damage the oral environment with high alcohol content. To learn more about family dental hygiene, visit Advanced Dental Services online at http://www.AdvancedDentalServices.com.au.