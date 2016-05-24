Sydney Hair Transplant Expert Dr. Woods Says Approximately 30 Percent of Australian Women Suffer from Some Form of Hair Loss

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/24/2016 --Sydney Hair Transplant Expert Dr. Woods has launched a campaign to make women who suffer from hair loss aware they are not alone. Dr. Woods, the creator of the FUE Hair Transplant technique and who has become a world leading hair transplant expert, approximately one third of Australian women suffer from some form of hair loss.



A popular belief around the world is hair loss only affects men and is very rare among women. A lot of women who suffer from hair loss feel there is no help available for them, but as Dr. Woods explains there is help in many cases to improve their appearance.



Dr. Woods said: "At our Sydney hair transplant clinic we have women come to us from all over Australia and the world including America for help. We can help improve their confidence ."



According to research, around 95% of hair loss in women is down to genetic hair loss, which results in a type of hair loss that is known as androgenic alopecia. Dr. Woods explained that this happens when there is a change in the level of androgen and genetic follicular susceptibility to to this. When this happens, it affects the production of hair and causes the follicles to shrink, which will then result in the thinning of the hair and stop new hair from developing. Often, this happens when women reach the menopause age, and their bodies begin to change, but young women can experience it as well.



Dr. Woods explained that women could suffer from a temporary hair loss problem through pregnancy. Other reasons for hair loss in women can result from stress, illness, and poor diets.



The Sydney Hair Transplant expert has said it is important to realise that in most cases there is help when noticing hair loss. Dr. Woods, who helps women improve their hair appearance with his FUE Hair transplant technique, explained that losing hair could cause a lack of confidence.



Dr. Woods offers a number of services to help men and women who have lost or are losing their hair; they include:



FUE Hair Transplant first devised and perfected by Dr. Ray Woods since 1989

Body Hair Transplant or BHT that was first devised and perfected by Dr. Ray Woods in 1998

Repair of Misplaced Hair Plugs

Repair of Destructive FUE, i.e., 'Production Line FUE.' From other clinics

Micro-surgical skin grafting to damaged & misplaced hairlines

Repair of Strip Excision scarring



To learn more about the FUE Hair Transplant Technique and why the Sydney Hair Transplant clinic has become the most respected in the world, please visit http://www.woodstechnique.com.au



About Dr. Woods

Dr. Ray Woods graduated from Sydney University Medical School in 1982. He had wide experience in many areas of medicine including Neurosurgery, Obstetrics, and Internal Medicine, trauma, skin cancer surgery and cosmetic Dermatological surgery.



