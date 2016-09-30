Sydney Hair Transplant Expert Dr. Woods Says Having a Hair Transplant Can Increase Confidence

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --Dr. Woods, the originator of FUE and BHT hair transplants, and worlds leading hair transplant surgeon based in Sydney has said that men with thinning hair can start to lose their confidence. Although ultimately it should not matter, it is common and natural, nonetheless some men start to feel less attractive and feel less comfortable with their body.



With a recent study by a University in the USA that found women find men who have had a hair transplant more attractive, Dr. Woods claims that men also feel more confident, as long as it is a natural result. The Sydney Hair Transplant expert who offers a wide range of services to help those that have suffered from hair loss explained that men could change when they have a problem with thinning hair.



Dr. Woods said: "When men start to lose their hair some feel less confident, some start to feel much older than they really are and feel uncomfortable in their body. Body image is an important part of a man's character, but through having a natural hair transplant that confidence, self-worth and positive feeling can be brought back."



One of the biggest benefits of having a hair transplant is to improve body image. However, Dr. Woods explained there are many other benefits to having the surgical procedure. When a man's hair appearance is improved , it can help build their self-esteem and ease their insecurities. As well as building their confidence it can also encourage them to participate in social activities, which a lot of men shy away from when they start to lose their hair.



Dr. Woods who has clients visit his hair transplant clinic in Sydney from around Australia and the world including the UK, MIDDLE EAST and the USA has said men can improve their appearance to varying degrees depending upon individual circumstances. With the technique that he offers, men all over the world can improve their confidence and their hair.



Dr Woods stresses that hair loss is natural, common, and in an ideal world should not affect a man's self esteem or body image. And in many cases hair loss has no impact on a man. But it is not an ideal world and human nature being what it is, means many men are severely affected by hair loss.



The Sydney hair transplant expert offers a number of services to help men and women who have lost or are losing their hair; they include:



FUE Hair Transplant first devised and perfected by Dr. Ray Woods since 1989

Body Hair Transplant or BHT that was first devised and perfected by Dr. Ray Woods in 1998

Repair of Misplaced Hair Plugs

Repair of Destructive FUE, i.e., 'Production Line FUE.' From other clinics

Micro-surgical skin grafting to damaged & misplaced hairlines

Repair of Strip Excision scarring



About Dr. Woods

Dr. Ray Woods graduated from Sydney University Medical School in 1982. He had wide experience in many areas of medicine including Neurosurgery, Obstetrics, and Internal Medicine, trauma, skin cancer surgery and cosmetic Dermatological surgery.



