Sydney SEO Expert Explains 5 Mistakes Some Small Business Owners Make with Local SEO

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --Top 10 SEO in Sydney, a leading company that helps businesses around the world to climb the Google ranking ladder has launched a campaign to make people aware of the common mistakes made with local SEO. The Sydney Search Engine Optimization Company explained due to the lack of experience and knowledge, a lot of small business owners are not aware they are making a mistake when trying to attract more local traffic.



Local SEO has quickly become an important factor when it comes to driving traffic to a website. It has become especially important for those businesses that are not aiming to sell their products and services to a national audience and instead looking to gain more of the local market.



Top 10 SEO in Sydney who offer a free consultation and work with small businesses around the world to help them increase their local trade and revenue, has said it's important when looking to implement local SEO not to make the following mistakes.



1. Forgetting competitive analysis

2. Choosing the wrong categories

3. Neglecting reviews left my customers

4. Not making content unique

5. Building bad links



Local SEO in Sydney and around the world can help local businesses not only to increase sales from local customers, but it can also allow them to compete against national companies who do not have a retail outlet or office in that area.



A spokeswoman from Top 10 SEO in Sydney who offers a free analysis of a website to make sure it's functioning properly in Google said: "Local SEO is very important with regards to increasing revenue and customers. However, many people who are not familiar with SEO try and do DIY SEO and make mistakes. By making common mistakes, it can have a negative affect on a website."



To learn more about Top 10 SEO Sydney, and the services they provide to increase website traffic and build websites, please visit https://top10insydney.com/seo



About Top 10 SEO Sydney

For the past 15 years, the team at Top 10 SEO has been supplying business owners with a unique SEO service that works, with the best possible results.



Media Contact:

+61 2 9569 6580

hello@top10insydney.com

https://top10insydney.com/seo

Levels 14, Lumley House,

309 Kent Street,

Sydney NSW 2000